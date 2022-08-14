Flood kills 50, displaces hundreds in Jigawa

NO fewer than 50 people have died from flood in Jigawa State, the state’s authorities have said.

The flood, which fell between August 11 and 12 , affected different parts of the state and rendered hundreds of persons homeless.

“We have so many displaced persons in about 11 temporary camps,” the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Yusuf, said.

Yusuf said that in Balangu alone, flood destroyed 237 houses and the residents are now living in a temporary camp.

He said, “Four people also died in that village, after the six in Kafin Hausa. Across the state, we lost about 50 people to the flood. Seven people from the same family died yesterday,” he added.

According to him, hundreds of homeless residents are taking refuge in parts of the state, including in government buildings.

Channels Television reported on Sunday that the flood destroyed about 237 houses.

The report said that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, visited the state, along with the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib, to support the victims.

“This incident is particularly sad because it has become perennial. This is causing serious damage to schools, houses, and the livelihood of the people.

“Upon receiving this unfortunate news, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to activate the National Emergency Management Agency to respond and provide the necessary support to the affected persons,” the minister said.

The state governor, Badaru Abubakar, lauded the Federal Government for the assistance.

In May, the Federal Government had warned that 233 of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory would experience high flooding.

Flooding has been recurrent in Nigeria, leaving many dead, destroying property and rendering many people homeless.

The crisis arises almost every year between August and September when downpours are high.

In 2018, over 100 people died in the country after the two major rivers, River Niger and River Benue, burst their banks and caused flooding in parts of the nation.

The disaster followed the 2012 flooding, where 363 died and 2.1 million were displaced.