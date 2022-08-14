22.5 C
Abuja

Flood kills 50, displaces hundreds in Jigawa

Health and EnvironmentEnvironment
Marcus Fatunmole
Flood in Jigawa State Source: Blueprint Newspaper
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NO fewer than 50 people have died from flood in Jigawa State, the state’s authorities have said.

The flood, which fell between August 11 and 12 , affected different parts of the state and rendered hundreds of persons homeless.

“We have so many displaced persons in about 11 temporary camps,” the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Yusuf, said. 

Yusuf said that in Balangu alone, flood destroyed 237 houses and the residents are now living in a temporary camp. 

He said, “Four people also died in that village, after the six in Kafin Hausa. Across the state, we lost about 50 people to the flood. Seven people from the same family died yesterday,” he added.

According to him, hundreds of homeless residents are taking refuge in parts of the state, including in government buildings.

Channels Television reported on Sunday that the flood destroyed about 237 houses.

- Advertisement -

The report said that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, visited the state, along with the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib, to support the victims.

“This incident is particularly sad because it has become perennial. This is causing serious damage to schools, houses, and the livelihood of the people.

“Upon receiving this unfortunate news, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to activate the National Emergency Management Agency to respond and provide the necessary support to the affected persons,” the minister said.

The state governor, Badaru Abubakar, lauded the Federal Government for the assistance.

In May, the Federal Government had warned that 233 of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory would experience high flooding.

Flooding has been recurrent in Nigeria, leaving many dead, destroying property and rendering many people homeless.

The crisis arises almost every year between August and September when downpours are high.

- Advertisement -

In 2018, over 100 people died in the country after the two major rivers, River Niger and River Benue, burst their banks and caused flooding in parts of the nation.

The disaster followed the 2012 flooding, where 363 died and 2.1 million were displaced.

 

 

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of crystal meth packed in smoked fish

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered no fewer than 442 parcels...
Crime

Kidnappers of catholic priest demand N50m ransom for his release

KIDNAPPERS, who abducted a Catholic priest, Chinedu Nwadike, along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway in the...
Energy and Power

[INTERVIEW] How to achieve efficiency in power sector – Adegbemle

ADETAYO Adegbemle is the Executive Director, and Convener PowerUp Nigeria, an electricity consumer right...
Elections

Kenya’s Presidential election: Odinga leads Ruto in tight race

FOUR days after Kenya's Presidential election on August 9, 2022, just over 26 per...
News

Nigeria Customs generates N1.3trn in first half of 2022

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it generated and remitted N1.293 trillion in the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of crystal meth packed in smoked fish

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.