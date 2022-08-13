Nigeria Customs generates N1.3trn in first half of 2022

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it generated and remitted N1.293 trillion in the first six months of 2022 into the Federation Account.

The NCS Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Timi Bomodi, confirmed this at a news conference on August 12, 2022, in Abuja.

Bomodi said the amount was an increase compared to the sum of N1.004 trillion the Service generated in the corresponding period of 2021.

According to him, the amount generated in 2022 surpassed the Service’s achievements for 2021 by N48 billion, a 28.8 per cent increase.

He described the revenue generation result as “remarkable”, given the fact that only 116,691 Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports (PAARs) were issued, against the 129,667 figure processed within the same period of 2021.

“The revenue target given to the Nigeria Customs Service for the year 2022 is N3.019 trillion, exceeding the target for 2021 by 80.78 per cent.

“As it has become customary, the Service remains focused and steadfast in its commitment to meeting the challenges of the moment.

“It is fully confident in its ability to innovate and adapt to a dynamic socio-economic environment,” Bomodi said.

He disclosed that the NCS also generated the sum of N156 billion into the non-Federation Account as collections on behalf of other government agencies.

While giving a breakdown of the amount generated within the period under review, the PRO said it was generated from excise, free trade zones and industrial incentives, and anti-smuggling, among others.

He explained that excise duty was tax levied on the manufacture, sale and consumption of goods under excise control, and collected through 22 commands of the Service.

He added that a total of N68 billion was collected from manufacturers of alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco, among other products.

“In the month of June, the Service began collections from extant traders producing carbonated and sugary drinks newly added under schedule five of the CET.

“So far, the Service has collected more than N1 billion from producers of carbonated and sugary drinks in the month of June.

“Other revenues from telecommunication, like call, data and digital network services, are yet to be collected.

“The Service is expected to start collecting revenue on these products and services as soon as the modalities for collection are put in place.

“Duties from these revenue sources are expected to boost our collections in the current year,” he said.

Bomodi said that out of the 42 free trade zones in Nigeria, only 25 were active, with 15 of them operating in Zone ‘A’, four in Zone ‘B’, five in Zone ‘C’ and one in Zone ‘D’.

He said that in addition to providing employment opportunities for Nigerians, the special economic zones were expected to engender transfer of technology and building of local capacity.

On enforcement and anti-smuggling, Bomodi said that for the period under review, various goods with a total duty paid value (DPV) of N39 billion were seized due to policy infringements.

He mentioned the top seven seized items as narcotics and other illicit drugs with a DPV of N8.8 billion, followed by foreign parboiled rice with a DPV of N8.3 billion.

He disclosed that illegally imported dangerous pharmaceuticals with a DPV of N7.6 billion were also seized, including used clothing with a DPV of N4 billion, and petroleum products with a DPV of the same amount.

According to him, textiles and made-up fabrics with a DPV of N3 billion and motor vehicles with a DPV of N2 billion were also seized.

Bomodi said the DPV value of seizures in the current year exceeded the ones made in 2021 by N34.8 billion.