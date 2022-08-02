21.6 C
Abuja
21.6 C
Abuja

FG moved from borrowing to pay salaries to inability to service debt – Chidoka

Business and Economy
Harrison Edeh
Osita Chidoka, former Aviation Minister, represented PDP at the discussion series. Photo credit: CDD West Africa
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

A FORMER Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, laments that Nigeria has moved from borrowing to pay salaries to inability to service debt, a situation he regards as portraying economic distress for the country.

Chidoka, who spoke in a monitored broadcast today in Abuja, said the country had been so badly managed economically that it had led to its inability to generate sufficient revenues and service its debts.

He said, “The Nigerian state is weakened because it lacks resources despite being enormousy blessed. The government is struggling to meet the salary obligations of its workers at a time when it is also struggling to service its debts.”

As if to validate Chidoka’s concerns, Nigeria’s fiscal position worsened in the first four months of the year as the cost of repaying debts surpassed government’s revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

According to details of the 2022 fiscal performance report for January through April, Nigeria’s total revenue stood at N1.63 trillion, while debt servicing stood at N1.94 trillion, showing a variance of over N300 billion.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, warned that urgent action was needed to address the nation’s revenue challenge and expenditure efficiency at both the national and sub-national levels.

The report showed that gross oil and gas federation revenue for the first four months of the year was projected at N3.12 trillion. But as at April 30, only N1.23 trillion was realised, representing a mere 39 per cent performance.

- Advertisement -

Chidoka, who also spoke on poor oversight by the legislatures, said that members of the National Assembly woke up late to their responsibility, their impeachment threat to the President nevertheless.

“I think they are just waking up to their responsibility. We have far more serious behaviour by this government that requires more serious oversight and sanctions, if the National Assembly has performed its proper oversight.

“It is interesting that in a country like this that an Accountant-General – the keeper of the resources of the federation – was accused of diverting the sum of N109 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Now, what is even difficult about this is the fact that N15 billion of these monies is what he got as bribes, to be able to release monies due to states. This was the allegation by the EFCC.

“I don’t want to believe that the Accountant-General, who is under the supervision of the Minister of Finance, could have
sat in that office and diverted N84 billion of Federal resources, and nobody is holding anybody responsible.

“This is an act that no country in the world would condone without massive resignation,” Chidoka said.

 

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Insecurity: 7,222 killed, 3,823 abducted in seven months – Report

BANDITRY and terrorist attacks have escalated across Nigeria, leading to the death of 7,222...
News

Insecurity: Bello shuts down brothels, bans facemask use in Kogi

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of all brothels harbouring commercial sex workers...
Crime

NDLEA busts Mkpurummiri production labs in Lagos, Anambra

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has raided and dismantled two...
Conflict and Security

VIDEO: Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap victims narrate surviving 75 days of terror

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting The ICIR) spoke exclusively to victims and relevant...
Diaspora News

Irish Senator protests death sentence for men convicted of raping underage boys in Nigeria

RETIRED Irish Army Captain and serving senator Thomas Martin Clonan, joined a protest staged...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInsecurity: 7,222 killed, 3,823 abducted in seven months – Report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.