Obiano left N300 million in treasury, hundreds of billions in debt – Soludo

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Chukwuma Soludo
Chukwuma Soludo
1min read

ANAMBRA State governor Charles Soludo said his predecessor Willie Obiano left behind only N300 million in the state’s treasury and debt running into hundreds of billions of naira as of December 2021.

“In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira,” the governor said while speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday.

“In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny,” he added.

He lamented that other financial details from January to date were still unavailable but expressed hope they would soon be made available as they were public documents.

“But I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state. But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please let us not go there. God will help us.

“The audited account of Anambra State is open source where anyone can see the assets and liabilities. We are still going to do the reconciliation and we intend to have a very transparent public financial management.”

Obiano is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for money laundering and misappropriation when he served as chief executive of the state.

It was alleged that the former governor mismanaged over N17 billion accruing to Anambra State from the Paris Club refund, as well as funds from the state’s security vote.

He was arrested by the EFCC on his way to the United States at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, late Thursday.

He was, however, granted bail on Monday after almost four days in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Reporter at | Author Page
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

