23.1 C
Abuja

Terrorists are forming parallel govt in Kaduna, El-Rufai tells Buhari 

Conflict and SecurityNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo: Nasir El-Rufai
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

TERRORISTS have dominated communities in Kaduna State and formed “a parallel governing authority”, Governor Nasir El-Rufai told President Muhammadu Buhari in a confidential letter.

According to a leaked letter exclusively obtained by Premium Times, the governor said the terrorists belonging to the Ansaru group,, a faction of Boko Haram, are exercising control over social and economic activities, and are also dispensing justice, in the area.

El-Rufai said the terrorists have advanced in their plans to make Kaduna forest areas their “permanent operational base” for the North-West region, citing a “series of intelligence reports”.

“Observed movement patterns and intercepted communications of migrating terrorists have shown a clear interest in setting up a base, with the stretches of forest area between Kaduna and Niger states strongly considered,” he wrote.

According to the letter, El-Rufai told Buhari that the terrorists have promulgated a law to ban residents from participating in the forthcoming elections.

The governor added: “The insurgents enacted a law in the District, banning all forms of political activity or campaign ahead of the 2023 elections, especially in Madobiya and Kazage villages.

“According to actionable intelligence, members of the Jama’atu Ansarul Musulmina Fi’biladis Sudan (aka Ansaru) hibernating in Kuyello district of Birnin Gwari LGA recently conducted a nuptial ceremony during which they married two yet-to-be-identified female residents of Kuyello village.

- Advertisement -

“The ceremony was attended by various Ansaru members and witnessed by residents of the area. After the marital rites, insurgents in attendance reportedly conveyed the brides to the dreaded Kuduru forest, in the same District.”

El-Rufai added that the government is becoming removed from rural communities, leaving the citizens at the mercy of violent criminals and terrorists who also reap revenues from the people.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice and good governance. You can shoot him an email via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

American Instagram influencer arrested months after killing Nigerian boyfriend

INSTAGRAM model and influencer Courtney Clenney (alias Tailor) has been arrested by the Hawaii...
Energy and Power

Lagos eyes electricity for all residents in 2036

THE Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry Of Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, has said...
Media News

Catapult Development Grant supports documentaries

THE Catapult Film Fund is inviting applications for its Catapult Development Grant.   Catapult gives...
Investigations

[INDEPTH] Seven Nigerian artistes that turned up late for their shows

THE lackadaisical attitude of some Nigerian artistes in honouring contracts to perform at live...
Conflict and Security

Owo attack: Controversy trails list of arrested terrorists

CONTROVERSY is trailing the list of terrorists arrested in connection with the attack on...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAmerican Instagram influencer arrested months after killing Nigerian boyfriend

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.