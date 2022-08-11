Terrorists are forming parallel govt in Kaduna, El-Rufai tells Buhari 

TERRORISTS have dominated communities in Kaduna State and formed “a parallel governing authority”, Governor Nasir El-Rufai told President Muhammadu Buhari in a confidential letter.

According to a leaked letter exclusively obtained by Premium Times, the governor said the terrorists belonging to the Ansaru group,, a faction of Boko Haram, are exercising control over social and economic activities, and are also dispensing justice, in the area.

El-Rufai said the terrorists have advanced in their plans to make Kaduna forest areas their “permanent operational base” for the North-West region, citing a “series of intelligence reports”.

“Observed movement patterns and intercepted communications of migrating terrorists have shown a clear interest in setting up a base, with the stretches of forest area between Kaduna and Niger states strongly considered,” he wrote.

According to the letter, El-Rufai told Buhari that the terrorists have promulgated a law to ban residents from participating in the forthcoming elections.

The governor added: “The insurgents enacted a law in the District, banning all forms of political activity or campaign ahead of the 2023 elections, especially in Madobiya and Kazage villages.

“According to actionable intelligence, members of the Jama’atu Ansarul Musulmina Fi’biladis Sudan (aka Ansaru) hibernating in Kuyello district of Birnin Gwari LGA recently conducted a nuptial ceremony during which they married two yet-to-be-identified female residents of Kuyello village.

“The ceremony was attended by various Ansaru members and witnessed by residents of the area. After the marital rites, insurgents in attendance reportedly conveyed the brides to the dreaded Kuduru forest, in the same District.”

El-Rufai added that the government is becoming removed from rural communities, leaving the citizens at the mercy of violent criminals and terrorists who also reap revenues from the people.