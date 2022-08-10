27.1 C
Abuja

Train attack: Terrorists release seven more abducted passengers

Conflict and Security
Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja - Kaduna Train
The attacked Abuja - Kaduna Train. Photo Credit: Yusuf Anka/Twitter
TERRORISTS behind the Abuja-Kaduna train attack released seven abductees, including four children, on Wednesday.

A Kaduna-based publisher who was involved in negotiations for the release of the abductees, Tukur Mamur, disclosed the development on Wednesday.

He said the children and their parents were released after the intervention of an Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi.

According to him, the health condition of some of the children had deteriorated recently.

“It was learnt that the health condition of two of the teenage children has deteriorated since the flogging incidence that affected their helpless father. A total of additional seven hostages were therefore released on Wednesday,” Mamur said.

Those released include a family of six and another woman.

“The names of the six family members that were released are Abubakar Idris Garba, who is the father of the four kids, his wife Maryama Abubakar Bobbo and their eldest son, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba, who is ten years old. Others include Fatima Abubakar Garba, seven years; Imran Abubakar Garba, five years old and the youngest, Zainab Abubakar Garba, who is only one and half years.”

He further explained that one of the abductees who regained freedom was a staff of the National Assembly Service Commission.

According to him, there was no intervention from the Commission on the passenger’s behalf till his release.

Mamur described the delay in releasing other abductees as unnecessary and urged the Nigerian government to intensify efforts towards their release.

Terrorists had attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March, killing nine and kidnapping several others.

Videos of the victims being brutalised had circulated less than a month ago, sparking fresh protests by families of the abductees.

Many other abductees had regained freedom since the attack, but at least 35 still remain in captivity.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

