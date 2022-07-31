23.1 C
Kaduna: Residents fleeing homes over persistent bandit attacks in Damari – Group

Raji Olatunji
The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) has disclosed that residents of Damari town, in the Kazage Ward of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have continued to relocate due to persistent bandit attacks.

A statement today by the chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai, said  the people of Damari were fleeing en masse following incessant attacks by terrorists who besieged the farming community on a retaliation mission.

Kasai noted that at 11 o’clock on Friday, July 29, 2022, about 20 vehicles were seen moving out with women and children, while men were trekking to safety due to the worsening security situation in the area.

He lamented the failure of security agents to respond to the reports of the cruel operations of bandits in Damari, and in the adjoining towns and villages.

Citing an example of one of the attacks, he explained that on Thursday July 28, 2022, the bandits passed through Damari town shooting into the air sporadically, and came back to the town in the early hours of July 29, 2022, which was a market day.

Kasai said they snatched motorcycles, and seized money from marketers, rustled cattle and kidnapped scores of people, including grain businessmen.

According to him, the incident led to the relocation of Ansaru members, who had been protecting the community against the armed bandits.

Kasai, saying there are presently no security agents in the town, stated that the locals got reliable information that bandits were planning fresh attacks in the community.

He thereby called on the relevant authorities to mobilize security personnel to the community to salvage the situation.

Raji Olatunji
