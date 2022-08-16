24.1 C
Stigler Center hosts journalists in residence program

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Stigler Center for the Study of the Economy and the State at the University of Chicago is organising its Journalists in Residence Program from March 13 to June 3, 2023, in Chicago, the United States (US).

The program aims to shape the next generation of leaders in business reporting. Participants will audit classes, participate in events, collaborate with peers, and more. 

Journalists who have some years of media experience and are proficient in English can apply for this program. 

The center provides airfare, a US$12,000 stipend, training, study space, and an opportunity to write for the ProMarket blog. 

The organiser says, “The Stigler Center’s mission includes efforts to enrich the public debate on matters related to the interaction between politics and the economy.

“The media plays a crucial role in that effort by gathering and disseminating information on the behavior of different players in the market and uncovering potential wrongdoings.”

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 2, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

