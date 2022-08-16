22.2 C
Abuja

Experts proffer solutions to ending airline fraud, leakages

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Airlines on the runway
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

AVIATION experts have said that the institution of a good corporate culture in the business would stop fraud and leakages in the industry.

The experts said this today at a webinar organised by the Nigeria Aviation Forum (NAF). The theme of the webinar was, ‘Fraud Trigger, Detection and Prevention: An Experience from the Nigerian Airline Industry.’

The president, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria and former Chief Executive Officer, Associated Airlines, Dr Alex Nwuba, who opened the session, disclosed that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated that payment fraud alone totalled $858 million annually, out of which 71 per cent was borne by airlines.

The convener of the event and founder, 7-Star Global Hangar, Isaac Balami, agreed with Nwuba, adding that in the last two decades, over $5.2 trillion had been missing due to fraud across the globe.

The experts explained that fraudulent practices cut across ticket prices, aviation fuel, and even excess food served in the cabin that was never returned to the company. They stressed that these leakages could only be stopped by accountable staff and honest top management executives.

A former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of Dana Air, Sukhjinder Paul Mann, said it was wrong for an airline business to be leaking money. Mann noted that while it was a shareholder issue, continued leakages could affect the economic health of the airline and lead it to be grounded subsequently.

He said, “If your company is leaking money, then it is an issue. The ownership structure needs to bring in the right management and enforce correct procedures, as well as the implementation of it, maximising revenue and minimising leakages. The right mindset has to come from the top. If the culture is not correct, you would lose everything.”

- Advertisement -

Corroborating on the culture issue, Nwuba said many airlines were “unteachable” and had found it hard to last beyond 10 years.

He said, “What is the problem with the aviation structure in the Nigerian economy? Why do we have this 10-year period of operations? Some of the issues facing us are corporate governance. If we look at our domestic airline industry, what we see are one-man shows.”

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

FG moves to stop foreigners from buying directly from farmers

THE Federal Government has inaugurated a committee to ensure the implementation of its ban...
Elections

Kenya election: Odinga rejects result as residents celebrate Ruto’s win  

LEADER of Azimio la Umoja opposition party Raila Odinga has rejected the result of...
Conflict and Security

N118bn, $309m fraud cases concealed under Magu – Panel report

THE presidential panel that probed Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the Economic and...
Conflict and Security

Residents panic as terrorists, bandits move into FCT

FOLLOWING a series of attacks by terrorists and bandits within Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory...
News

SWOFON bemoans lack of access to farmlands for female farmers

THE Small Scale Women Farmers Organization of Nigeria (SWOFON) has identified lack of access...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG moves to stop foreigners from buying directly from farmers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.