Radio France Internationale offers fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
RADIO France Internationale (RFI) is inviting applications for the ninth edition of the Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon Fellowship. 

The 2022 edition is open to all young journalists and technicians with an experience in radio, living in French-speaking countries such as Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Comores, Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Gabon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Mauritania, Niger, Central African Republic, DRC, Senegal, Seychelles, Chad, Togo, Tunisia and Rwanda. 

Journalists and radio technicians aged 35 and younger in Francophone Africa can apply for this program. 

Ten candidates in each category are selected to participate in a training session in Dakar from October 17, 2022, to October 30, 2022. The fellowship will be awarded on November 2, 2022, on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. Recipients receive one month of training in Paris. 

The organiser says the fellowship was Created in tribute to its two reporters murdered on November 2, 2013, in Kidal, in Northern Mali. The scholarship rewards a young African journalist and a young technician each year.   

The deadline for the submission of the application is September 4, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

 

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

