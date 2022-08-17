Electricity employees say no going back on strike despite plea by FG

THE National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has maintained its resolve to embark on an on industrial action from today over unresolved pending labour issues at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The NUEE’s stance came despite a plea by the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy-Agba, for more time to address raised concerns.

“May we appeal to your great union to allow us two weeks from the date of this letter to address the issues and come up with proposals towards acceptable resolution of all issues,” the Minister had stated in a statement issued yesterday.

Despite the plea, the organised labour has directed workers in the power sector to down tools and commence an indefinite strike fr.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the NUEE picketed the headquarters of the TCN in Abuja.

It complained about the alleged failure of the Federal Government to pay the entitlements of some former staff members of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in December 2019.

The aggrieved workers, under the aegis of NUEE, said the picketing was a prelude to an indefinite strike action expected to commence today, August 17.

In a circular entitled, ‘Call to Action’, the general secretary of the NUEE, Joe Ajaero, directed electricity workers to ensure total compliance, vowing to paralyse operations of TCN nationwide over “anti-masses activities.”

This means the nation’s electricity supply crisis could worsen from today, since the TCN is a vital section of the power value-chain in charge of electricity transmission.

“You are hereby enjoined to mobilise immediately for a serious picketing of TCN Headquarters and stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all PMs in acting capacity going to AGM must appear for a promotion interview.

“This directive is in contravention of our conditions of service and career progression paths, and is unilaterally done without the relevant stakeholders.

‘’This action takes effect from Tuesday 16th August 2022 and total withdrawal of services commences on Wednesday 17th August 2022. Ensure full compliance in all the stations nationwide,” the circular stated.

On May 18, the union had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the TCN Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

In the circular, titled, ‘Unresolved Issues on the Year 2021 Promotion Exercise and Others’, the union threatened to down tools at the expiration of the ultimatum if its grievances were not addressed.

