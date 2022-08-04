Electricity consumers must get 10 days notice before disconnection – FCCPC

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said it is illegal for electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to disconnect a customer without serving a prior 10 working days notice, beginning from the date of delivery of the bill.
Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC Babatunde Irukera disclosed this on Wednesday during a four-day electricity consumer complaint resolution platform in Calabar, Cross River State.
Irukera further disclosed that the DisCos must first notify the customer in writing ahead of the disconnection of electricity service before doing so, adding that upon payment of an outstanding bill, the consumer must be reconnected within 24 hours
He expressed concerns over the poor service provided by Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) in Calabar and environs.
According to him, from his interaction with consumers in the area, the PHED needs to improve its services.
He stressed that the success of the DisCos should be measured based on customers satisfaction and not on revenue generation.
Omolola Pedro is a Reporter/ Fact-Checker at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting. She believes in a society that is fair to all. She has deep interest in Gender Equality, Social Justice, and protection of human rights.
You can reach out to her via mail opedro@icirnigeria.org, Twitter:@pedro_omolola