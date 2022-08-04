Electricity consumers must get 10 days notice before disconnection – FCCPC

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said it is illegal for electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to disconnect a customer without serving a prior 10 working days notice, beginning from the date of delivery of the bill.

Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC Babatunde Irukera disclosed this on Wednesday during a four-day electricity consumer complaint resolution platform in Calabar, Cross River State.

Irukera further disclosed that the DisCos must first notify the customer in writing ahead of the disconnection of electricity service before doing so, adding that upon payment of an outstanding bill, the consumer must be reconnected within 24 hours

He expressed concerns over the poor service provided by Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) in Calabar and environs.

According to him, from his interaction with consumers in the area, the PHED needs to improve its services.

He stressed that the success of the DisCos should be measured based on customers satisfaction and not on revenue generation.

He berated PHED over its poor service delivery, describing it as oppressive, following reports received by FCCPC on many issues, including mass disconnection carried out by the company without recourse to the law. “I want to convey to you the incredible displeasure of the people of Cross River. According to them especially the governor, if they have their way, they will prefer that the PHED does not operate in the state. - Advertisement - “The massive disconnection of communities because of debt is not only illegal, it is outrageous, and an abuse of the people’s right. Disconnecting the whole community is oppressive. “There are people in that same community who are consistent, so it is injustice and unfair to also disconnect them. “Any business that cannot satisfy its consumers is preparing to die. Allowing consumers to pay tariffs without commensurate electricity supply is against the law. “The problem of compelling consumers to pay electricity bills is tantamount to oppressing and extorting them illegally. What PHED is doing is by forcing customers to pay bills is just to make all agencies fail,” he said. Irukera noted that the DisCos must provide consumers with the electricity they paid for. He added that it was illegal for consumers to buy transformers which later become PHED’s property.