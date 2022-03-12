22.1 C
Abuja

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in Lagos

News
Amos ABBA
Irukera examining documents of a loan app firm during the raid. Credit: PT
2mins read

A joint operation spearheaded by the Federal Competition and (FCCPC), National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has raided loan shark firms in Lagos over consumer rights abuse.

The loan app companies include GoCash, Okash, EasyCredit, Kashkash, Speedy Choice and Easy Moni, operating on the third floor of a four-storey building in Ikeja.

The ICIR in its series of investigations last year uncovered how these loan app companies employ cyberbullying and breach of data privacy to compel loan defaulters to repay their loans.

In the course of the operation, 800 employees of the loan app companies were informed by the task force of the purpose of the raid and their rights.

Executive Vice Chairman of the joint operation and Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, said the high number of consumer complaints in relation to privacy infringement and malpractices by the lenders informed the decision to raid the firms.

“We found out that most of these companies operate from the same place. We also found out that many of them are actually operated by the same person.

“They are not Nigerian companies, they don’t have addresses in Nigeria and they are not registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC and they do not have any license to do their businesses,” he said.

The ICIR in previous investigations had revealed some lending companies in the country were not licensed to carry out monetary operations.

“Essentially what they have is an app, and so we started gathering more information, we engaged the public and people who have been their victims gave us more information,” he said.

Working tools including laptops were carted away by FCCPC and other agencies involved in the raid to support their investigation.

Irukera said the joint task force had obtained a warrant from the court to “proceed” with an investigation into a search and seizure to hit areas with a large influx of lending app companies.

When the regulatory team visited Soko Loan company in the Ikeja area of the state to enforce another court injunction, they were denied entry and had to force their way in.

In August 2021, NITDA had fined Soko Lending Company the sum of N10 million for sending threatening messages to borrowers, which was a privacy invasion.

Some employees of Sokoloan had barricaded the road to prevent the team from leaving but the police swung into action, shooting into the air and removing the barricade.

A Twitter user, Oladimeji who claimed to be a former employee of a loan app accused Irukera of high-handedness by his team during the raid.

“You locked people in the office without electricity for 3 hours. The real question here is, how do people collect loans with no actual plan of paying back? I called someone when I used to do this job who said he used the money to play bet! Please, how? he tweeted.

Irukera countered his claim saying the management of the loan firm had turned off the electricity supply to make it difficult for the joint task force to work.

He said the agency has been monitoring the activities of the firms for several months, saying it was difficult to identify their operational base.

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

