Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in Lagos

A joint operation spearheaded by the Federal Competition and (FCCPC), National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has raided loan shark firms in Lagos over consumer rights abuse.

The loan app companies include GoCash, Okash, EasyCredit, Kashkash, Speedy Choice and Easy Moni, operating on the third floor of a four-storey building in Ikeja.

The ICIR in its series of investigations last year uncovered how these loan app companies employ cyberbullying and breach of data privacy to compel loan defaulters to repay their loans.

In the course of the operation, 800 employees of the loan app companies were informed by the task force of the purpose of the raid and their rights.

Executive Vice Chairman of the joint operation and Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, said the high number of consumer complaints in relation to privacy infringement and malpractices by the lenders informed the decision to raid the firms.

“We found out that most of these companies operate from the same place. We also found out that many of them are actually operated by the same person.

“They are not Nigerian companies, they don’t have addresses in Nigeria and they are not registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC and they do not have any license to do their businesses,” he said.

The ICIR in previous investigations had revealed some lending companies in the country were not licensed to carry out monetary operations.