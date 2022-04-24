- Advertisement -
30.1 C
Abuja

Electricity consumers should not purchase, repair transformers, others – FCCPC

Featured News
Amos ABBA
Babatunde Irukera
The Director General of the Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says purchasing, replacing or repairing transformers and other electrical equipment used in power distribution is not the responsibility of consumers.

The FCCPC said this in a tweet on Sunday. The commission pointed to a Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) document on ‘Regulations for investments in electricity networks in Nigeria’ to support its position.

In February NERC condemned electricity distribution companies for forcing customers to buy or repair electricity assets as a condition for the restoration of power supply.

Customers can acquire meters through the MAP Framework, according to the agency. DISCOs are responsible for refunding or compensating customers who paid for the meters in advance.

The cost of the meter is to be reimbursed in 36 equal monthly payments using consumer-purchased energy credits.

“Electricity Consumer Right/Responsibility: It is not the responsibility of the customer or the community to purchase, replace or repair transformers, poles or other associated equipment used in the distribution of electricity,” the tweet read.

- Advertisement -

“If transformers are faulty, are residents responsible for their provision and installation?”

Answering the question, the FCCPC stated, “Faulty transformers are supposed to be replaced by the Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) within forty-eight hours of the official complaint being made. The Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) is responsible for such replacements or repairs.”

The agency also said residents can replace faulty equipment if they enter an agreement with the Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo).

“However, if the Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) is unable to speedily replace the faulty transformer, residents may go into discussions with the company and agree on the terms of the replacement of the affected transformer if they so wish to assume the responsibility of the company,” it said.

The FCCPC added that consumers who intend to go into such discussions with Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) are strongly advised to read the Commission’s guidelines for such agreements. (Click here for NERC investment in electricity networks regulation 2015).

Nigeria produces an average of 5,000 megawatts of electricity for a population of about 200 million.

Africa’s largest economy has one of the world’s worst power sectors.

- Advertisement -

According to the World Bank, at least 85 million citizens in Nigeria do not have access to the national grid, and the country loses $29 billion yearly to power shortages.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Aisha Buhari urges presidential aspirants to pick women as running mates

THE first lady and wife of the president Aisha Buhari has urged Nigerian political...
Elections

Kwara-based investigative journalist joins race for House of Assembly

By Dare Akogun AN investigative journalist and publisher of Fresh Insight Newspapers Abdulrasheed Akogun popularly...
Elections

NULGE to Buhari: Match your words with action on LG autonomy  

Says APC should adopt local government autonomy if indeed a progressive party NATIONAL president of...
Energy and Power

Mixed reactions trail death of over 100 persons in Imo oil bunkering explosion

MIXED reactions have trailed the death of more than 100 persons in an explosion...
Elections

2023: Umahi endorses Ebonyi Speaker as successor

AHEAD OF the gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Controversy trails new Customs VIN-valuation system for imported cars

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAisha Buhari urges presidential aspirants to pick women as running mates

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.