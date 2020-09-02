FG opens investigation on dominant Pay-TV service providers over illegal conduct

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it has commenced investigation into possible illegal conduct by dominant Pay-TV service providers in Nigeria.

Babatunde Irukera, the Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC made this known in a statement.

“Upon credible information, public announcements by operators, and consumer perception analytics, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has opened an investigation into the conduct of dominant Pay-TV service providers,” the statement read.

According to the Commission, in the last two years, legal actions have been pursued in the court against some of these dominant service providers over price increase among other issues.

The FCCPC further noted that the investigation was triggered by publicly expressed consumer dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Pay-TV service providers.

“The scope of the inquiry includes, but is not limited to questions about unfair dealings, unreasonable and manifestly unjust contract terms, abuse of market power, colourable pricing practices and other otherwise obnoxious or illegal conduct,” the Commission stated.

It also called the attention of the Pay-TV providers to their obligations as contained in section 104 of the FCCPC Act.

In the statement, Irukera noted that the commission would not cease to pursue initiatives and efforts to ensure fairness to all.

While the dominant service providers were not stated, DSTV operated by Multichoice Nigeria and StarTimes TV were tagged in the post on the official Twitter profile of the FCCPC.