Botched surgery: Trial of cosmetic surgeon to resume October

THE trial of Anuoluwapo Adepoju, a doctor charged with alleged evasion from an investigation into a failed plastic surgery, has been adjourned to October 24 by a Federal High Court in Lagos

The trial was scheduled for hearing on Monday, July 17. However, the case was adjourned due to the absence of the presiding judge, Mohammed Liman.

A surgery carried out by Adepoju allegedly resulted in the death of Nneka Onwuzuligbo in 2020.

Following the incident, Adepoju was charged to court, alongside her company, MedContour Services LTD, by the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission (FCCPC).

She is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on a refusal to honour an invitation for an investigation into post-body surgery complications and failure to produce investigation documents.

The prosecuting counsel for the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, had told the court that it was a criminal offence for an industrial player to shun a summons by the Commission. He noted that the offence carries either a prison term, a fine, or both.

Anu Adepoju’s botched cosmetic surgery and arrest

In 2018, the medical doctor’s services allegedly resulted in the death of Onwuzuligbo, a 2013 winner of Face of Democracy Transformation in Nigeria.

The news of the ex-beauty queen’s demise, following alleged botched body enhancement surgery, first went viral in February 2019 and sparked several reactions on social media.

Following the development, the FCCPC began to investigate Adepoju over suspicion of illegal activities and alleged evasion from an investigation into the failed plastic surgery.

However, Adepoju continued to carry out surgeries.

Using the social media to advertise her operations, she posted photos and videos of body enhancement surgeries she carried out.

She also showcased ‘positive’ feedback and patient transformations on her hospital’s Instagram handle.

As a result, Adepoju was indefinitely suspended by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Also, the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, demanded that the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Investigation Panel investigate her for alleged professional misconduct.

In a petition dated June 11, 2020, LUTH accused Adepoju of misconduct during a surgery she performed on Onwuzuligbo at her facility.

LUTH disclosed that Adepoju obtained full registration as a medical practitioner on April 4, 2019, but performed surgery on the deceased in December 2018, months before she was qualified.

The teaching hospital added that Adepoju claimed to be a cosmetic surgeon without undergoing a residency training programme or being registered by Nigeria’s Medical and Dental Council (MDCN).

LUTH also noted that Adepoju continued to perform surgeries even though the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency sealed her facility.

In July 2020, FCCPC announced that Adepoju had been arrested and charged to court. She was charged with failure to comply with a summons by the regulatory body.

The Commission said there is sufficient cause to inquire into the consumer protection aspects of the representations and services of Adepoju’s clinic, MedContour, and its operatives.

When Adepoju was arraigned, she pleaded not guilty and was granted bail on self-recognisance.

Multiple adjournments

In October 2020, the FCCPC closed its case against Adepoju in court after examination and cross-examination of its witnesses.

Adepoju, on the other hand, filed a no case submission claiming that the prosecution had not made a prima facie case against her to warrant a defence.

However, presiding judge, Mohammed Liman, rejected the no case submission filed by Adepoju in April 2022.

According to him, “The evidence so far propounded, presented and articulated by the prosecution, and admitted by the court satisfy the elements of the criminal charges pending against Dr Anuoluwapo Adepoju and as such, a prima facie case had been established which requires an appropriate defence.”

The case was reopened by the FCCPC by the order of the High Court.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

However, the case has suffered several adjournments for various reasons since then.

On May 5, the case was adjourned to June 21 after Adepoju presented her evidence and was cross-examined.

On June 21, the court did not sit, and the case was adjourned until July 17.

Following the absence of the judge on July 17, the trial will now resume on October 24.