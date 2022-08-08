21.1 C
Entrepreneurial journalism creators program launched

Blessing Otoibhi
entrepreneurial journalism creators programme
THE City University of New York’s Craig Newmark School of Journalism is inviting applications for its newly launched certificate program that aims to help journalism entrepreneurs develop niche ventures. 

The remote programme will also help independent journalists develop newsletters, podcasts, local sites and other niche news products.   

The Entrepreneurial Journalism Creators Program will begin on October 25, 2022, and run for 100 days.  

Aspiring media entrepreneurs fluent in English can apply for remote training. 

The organiser says participants will understand market needs and identify their niche by interviewing community members and stakeholders and conducting market research. Graduates will be able to reflect on the desirability and feasibility of product ideas to assess their potential viability. 

Graduates will know how to apply tactics to build a product, grow a following, market a project beyond its initial user base and engage with their community on an ongoing basis.  

They will also develop a revenue portfolio by analyzing and testing potential monetization strategies for their new product or initiative. Graduates will also learn to identify tools and platforms for serving a community through newsletters, podcasts, and digital events or platforms. 

Sharpen survival skills like sales and negotiation techniques, cultural competency, collaboration skills, personal finance and self-care and resiliency. Graduates will also refine their ability to present their product ideas clearly and persuasively. 

Tuition costs US$4,000. Multiple scholarships are available. 

The deadline for the submission of application is September 6, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

