Terrorists release four more Abuja-Kaduna train abductees

TERRORISTS behind the Abuja-Kaduna train attack released four more victims on Friday.

Kaduna-based publisher Tukur Mamur confirmed the release in a statement.

“I can confirm that earlier on Friday, four additional victims of the train attack were released by their abductors. The four released victims just left my office,” he said.

According to Mamur, those released include a 90-year-old woman, her daughter and two others.

Mamur also disclosed that there were plans to marry off one of the abductees, a 21-year-ole Arzurfa Lois John to one of the terrorist commanders.

“This is to alert the Federal Government and especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, a 21-year-old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu are planning to marry her any moment from now.

“One of the top commanders is said to be in love with her. This important information should be treated with the urgency it deserves. Even though I know that releasing this information will not only unsettle her immediate family and loved ones but Nigerians as a whole, it is necessary to do so to avoid a repeat of Leah Sharibu’s case,” he said.

Terrorists had attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March, killing nine and kidnapping several others.

Videos of the victims being brutalised had been circulated a month ago, sparking fresh protests by families of the abductees.