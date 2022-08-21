25.1 C
Abuja

Police release Agba Jalingo on bail

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Agba Jalingo
File Photo: Detained journalist, Agba Jalingo
Advertisement

Related

Why we arrested Agba Jalingo in Lagos – FCT Police Command

2023: Obasanjo debunks Tinubu supporters’ endorsement claims

Five arrested over attack on Osun first lady

2023: Jang urges Atiku to mend fences with Wike

SSANU, NASU suspend strike, ASUU adamant

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has released a journalist and publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, on bail.

Jalingo announced his release through a post via his Facebook handle.

“Police grant Agba Jalingo bail after hiding him for hours. Released to a relative who signed his bail bond and was asked to report back at the Abattoir police station on Monday morning,” the post read.

The journalist had been arrested on Friday in Lagos by security operatives who laid siege to his residence for hours and transported him to Abuja after his arrest.

The FCT Police Command confirmed his detention in a statement on Saturday night.

A petition by Elizabeth Ayade, sister-in-law to Cross River State governor Ben Ayade, led to Jalingo’s arrest.

According to a report by Cross River Watch, Elizabeth Ayade claimed that Jalingo wrote a defamatory article about her and demanded N500 million as compensation.

- Advertisement -

The journalist had reported that a law lecturer at the University of Calabar being tried by a court in Abuja for examination malpractice had been sitting exams for a “prominent Obudu woman”.

Jalingo was arrested in 2019 and detained for 179 days over allegations of terrorism, treasonable felony and attempts to overthrow that government.

The allegations were levelled against him by the Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade.

Jalingo was also arrested in 2021 by officials of the Cross River State Police Command over a planned June 12 protest.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Nigerians react as INEC says 2023 election will be collated manually

MIXED and angry reactions have trailed claims by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...
News

Why we arrested Agba Jalingo in Lagos – FCT Police Command

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has explained why its operatives arrested a...
Data Stories

[EXCLUSIVE] Nigerian Government spends over N16 billion on Disease Control since 2020

DATA exclusively obtained by the International Centre For Investigative Reporting, (The ICIR) shows that...
Conflict and Security

Dogara writes IGP, alleges plot by police to assassinate him

FORMER House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara said he has uncovered a plot by...
News

2023: Obasanjo debunks Tinubu supporters’ endorsement claims

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has debunked claims by Bola TInubu's supporters that he has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerians react as INEC says 2023 election will be collated manually

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.