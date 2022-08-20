22.8 C
Pulitzer Center offers data journalism grants

Blessing Otoibhi
Pulitzer Center
THE Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting is accepting proposals for its innovative data-driven journalism projects that spotlight underreported issues. 

The program is particularly interested in proposals that make use of advanced data mining techniques, such as machine learning, natural language processing, as well as spatial data analysis, satellite imagery, drones, and sensors. 

Journalists worldwide can apply for a data journalism grant.  

The organiser says, “We are eager for proposals that will employ cutting-edge data techniques, as well as embrace collaboration among newsrooms, whether that be across state lines or across national borders”.   

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, rolling basis. Application is rolling and interested persons can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

