Nigerians facing mass deportation from UAE cry for help

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Nigerians facing deportation in the UAE Source: Tiktok@luckyhamidaug256
NIGERIAN nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are facing forced expulsion from the country, more than a year after a restrictive labour policy was imposed on them and have appealed to the Nigerian government for assistance.

In one of several videos that surfaced on the internet on Friday, a Nigerian woman could be heard calling out the Nigerian Embassy in Dubai for not standing up for Nigerian citizens scheduled for mass deportation from the country.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora, especially those in the UAE, do we still have Embassy in this country? When there are issues that are important that our embassy need to react, they no dey show face (they are not forthcoming),” the unidentified woman said.

She said those with valid passports have been given passes by Immigration and are awaiting flights to be deported, while those without valid passports have not been able to obtain temporary passes from the Nigerian Embassy.

Since July 2021, Nigerians in the UAE have been victimised solely on account of their nationality and thousands have lost their jobs as new labour policy prohibits them from being issued work permits by the country’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MORHE) in charge of regulating labour affairs.

International laws which seek to protect the human rights of migrants prohibits arbitrary or collective expulsions and migration management is fundamental to ensuring stability and development of the state especially in a globalized world where labour mobility is a key feature.

Article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Right states that “everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state”.

The Universal Declaration also states in Article 23 that everyone has the right to work, to free choice of employment, to just and favourable conditions of work and to protection against unemployment.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

