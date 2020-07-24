UAE waives visa penalty fee for Nigerians willing to return home by August

THE Nigerian Embassy in United Arab Emirates (UAE) says the Arab country has granted a waiver on penalty fees for Nigerians willing to return home before` August 17, 2020.

In a public notice issued by the Nigerian Embassy UAE, dated 21 July and sighted by The ICIR, the embassy disclosed that the UAE government has granted a waiver on penalty fee on visas that expired before 1 March 2020.

The document explained that the waiver is available for Nigerians willing to leave the UAE before August 17, 2020.

The Nigerian Embassy urged the affected Nigerians to leave the country with the impending Air Peace which is bound to leave by 2, August 2020.

“Consequently, the Embassy is urging fellow Nigerians living in the UAE to avail themselves of this opportunity to return home with the impending Air Peace evacuation flight scheduled for 2′ August 2020, and or subsequent Emirates evacuation flights before the expiration of the grace period 2,” the public notice read in part.

The embassy further urged Nigerians who are willing to take advantage of the ‘opportunity’ to submit their names and passport numbers to the embassy for clearance with the authorities of UAE.

“Accordingly, affected Nigerian nationals who are willing to return home are kindly requested to submit their names and passport numbers to the Embassy and or the Consulate for onward transmission to the UAE authorities in order to obtain the necessary clearance, the document further read.