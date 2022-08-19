Abducted Nasarawa commissioner regains freedom after five days

ABDUCTED Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism Lawal Yakubu Addah has regained freedom after five days in the kidnappers den.

Addah was kidnapped on Monday.

The Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Rahman Nansel, who confirmed the release of the commissioner to The ICIR on Friday, said the development followed sustained pressure of combined security operatives on the kidnappers.

Nansel added that the commissioner was immediately taken to a hospital for examination before he was reunited with his family after his release at about 6:00 pm on Friday.

“He was released at about 1800hrs after sustained pressure from the combined search and rescue team.

“He has been taken to the hospital for treatment, after which he will be reunited with his family,” Nansel said.

The ICIR reported that yet-to-be-identified gunmen abducted Addah on Monday night.

The commissioner was reportedly kidnapped by the gunmen who stormed his residence and took him away to an unknown destination.

The incident occurred in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen later demanded a ransom of N100 million before they could release him.

The younger brother of the victim, Tanimu Yakubu, told Vanguard on Wednesday morning that he was able to speak with one of the kidnappers through the victim’s phone line.

He confirmed that the commissioner’s wife spoke to her husband, and the kidnappers demanded N100 million ransom to release their victim.

It was, however, unclear if any ransom was paid before his release.