28.1 C
Abuja

Abducted former Nasarawa deputy governor regains freedom

Conflict and Security
Bankole Abe
Bankole Abe
former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Onje Gye-Wado

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A FORMER deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Onje Gye-Wado, who was abducted by unknown gunmen, has been freed.

The Nasarawa State Police Command announced the development on Monday, April 10.

The ICIR reported that yet-to-be-identified gunmen abducted Gye-Wado on Friday, April 7.

READ ALSO:

Police arrest another Kuje Prison escapee in Nasarawa

Abandoned mines: small-scale, artisanal mining leaves legacy of ruin in Ebonyi, Enugu, Plateau, Nasarawa [2]

Nasarawa guber poll: Ex minister accuses INEC of manipulating result in favour of APC

Police defy human rights laws, ban protests in Nasarawa

Gye-Wado, a professor, was whisked away when the gunmen broke into his residence in Gwagi village of Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed Gye-Wado’s release in a chat with The ICIR on Monday.

Nansel said the former deputy governor was released Sunday evening.

“Yes, he was released last night at about 2100hrs due to sustained pressure from the search and rescue team,” he said.

Gye-wado served one term as deputy governor of Nasarawa State during Abdullahi Adamu’s administration.

In January, the Nasarawa State Police command rescued two pupils abducted from the Local Education Authority (LEA) primary school, Alwaza, in Doma Local Government Area (LGA).

The pupils were abducted along with four others by gunmen riding on motorcycles.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

15 burnt to death in Enugu auto-crash

AT least 15 people were burnt to death in an auto-crash that occurred along...
News

Popular Instagram cloth vendor found dead in Ibadan hotel

ADESHINA Olayinka, a well-known cloth vendor on Instagram popularly known as Khadi, has been...
Crime

Police arrest another Kuje Prison escapee in Nasarawa

THE Nasarawa State Police Command has announced the arrest of a Kuje Prison escapee,...
News

Owo church reopens 10 months after terror attack

SAINT Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, reopened on Sunday, April 9, after...
News

Kukah to Supreme Court: Nigeria’s future lies in your hands

CATHOLIC Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Hassan Kukah has told the justices of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
15 burnt to death in Enugu auto-crash

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.