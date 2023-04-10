Abducted former Nasarawa deputy governor regains freedom

A FORMER deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Onje Gye-Wado, who was abducted by unknown gunmen, has been freed.

The Nasarawa State Police Command announced the development on Monday, April 10.

The ICIR reported that yet-to-be-identified gunmen abducted Gye-Wado on Friday, April 7.

Gye-Wado, a professor, was whisked away when the gunmen broke into his residence in Gwagi village of Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed Gye-Wado’s release in a chat with The ICIR on Monday.

Nansel said the former deputy governor was released Sunday evening.

“Yes, he was released last night at about 2100hrs due to sustained pressure from the search and rescue team,” he said.

Gye-wado served one term as deputy governor of Nasarawa State during Abdullahi Adamu’s administration.

In January, the Nasarawa State Police command rescued two pupils abducted from the Local Education Authority (LEA) primary school, Alwaza, in Doma Local Government Area (LGA).

The pupils were abducted along with four others by gunmen riding on motorcycles.