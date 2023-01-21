33.1 C
Abuja

Police rescue two kidnapped pupils in Nasarawa

Ijeoma OPARA
Bandits
Members of a "bandit" gang pose with weapons at their forest hideout in northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2021. Photo Credit: VOA
THE Nasarawa State police command has rescued two pupils abducted from the Local Education Authority (LEA) primary school, Alwaza, in Doma Local Government Area (LGA).

The pupils were abducted along with four others on Friday by gunmen riding on motorcycles.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Rahman Nansel, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Saturday.

“The Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, has rescued two females among the six pupils that were abducted yesterday (Friday) at LEA Primary School, Alwaza Village, Doma LGA. Their names are Vision Umbugadu Judge and Peace Amos.

“The pupils were rescued at Sabon Kwara village, Jenkwe Development Area of Obi LGA, Nasarawa State, due to sustained pressure mounted on the abductors by the combined search and rescue team,” the statement read.

The rescued pupils have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical check-up before they would be handed over to their families.

Nansel noted that efforts were still ongoing by the police and other security agencies to secure the release of other abductees and apprehend the kidnappers.

He added that the cooperation of residents helped in the operation, and urged members of the public to provide useful information where available to hasten the release of the other four pupils.

Gunmen had abducted, at least, six school children early on Friday morning.

According to a report, the children were abducted during an attack on the LEA primary school.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

