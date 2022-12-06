Police arrest suspected kidnapper, rescue victims in Nasarawa

THE Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued two victims in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this on Tuesday, December 7, said the suspect was arrested at Jeje Jijipe village in the Karu Local Government Area of the state.

Nansel explained that the arrest followed a swift response by operatives after receiving credible information that kidnappers had abducted private security guards who were attached to a sachet water manufacturing company in Karu LGA.

“On December 3, 2022 at about 9am, a complaint was lodged at Karshi Division that, on December 2, 2022 at about 2am, private security guards attached to a sachet water manufacturing company undergoing construction at Jeje Jijipe village, Karu LGA, were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

“Acting based on the strength of the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Baba, mobilised a detachment of police operatives led by CSP Nnamdi Udobor, the Divisional Police Officer, Karshi Division, to conduct a relentless manhunt on the perpetrators of the crime,” the statement said.

The PPRO added that investigations led to the arrest of a 32 years-old Stephen Jonah, from Tafa LGA of Kaduna State.

“In the course of the intensified investigation, the suspect led the police operatives to their enclave at Hilltop, Jeje Jijipe village, where two victims namely: Sadiq Jibril and Danladi Aku, were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families, while a wooden carved gun used in perpetrating the dastardly act was recovered as an exhibit.”

He added that the police commissioner has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia for further investigation.

He further noted that the suspect would be charged to court immediately after investigations.