Police launch manhunt for Nasarawa Poly student abductors

THE Nasarawa State Police Command has launched a search for abductors of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic student in the state capital, Lafia.

The Command said the investigation into the abduction of the female student, identified as Jumoke, would be detailed.

On Monday night, armed men attacked Ombi One, a student housing complex about two kilometres from the school, and whisked the student away to an unidentified location.

The kidnappers reportedly abducted the student after shooting others during an hour-long gun rampage.

In addition to the abducted student, two other students and an admission seeker were hurt in the incident.

In a chat with The ICIR on Wednesday, September 27, the Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ramhan Nansel said upon receipt of the report, police officers were immediately drafted to the scene and on arrival, it was discovered that three people were injured.

“On arrival, it was discovered that three people were injured. The victims were rushed by the Police to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, for treatment.

“Upon their (officers) return to the scene of the incident, it was discovered that one person was missing named Jumoke, surname unknown. The command has launched an investigation into the case,” Nansel stated.

He added that the Police were on the kidnappers’ trail.

On April 7, The ICIR reported that unidentified gunmen abducted a former deputy governor of the state, Onje Gye-Wado.

The Police said Gye-Wado, a professor, was whisked away in the morning when gunmen broke into his residence in Gwagi village, Wamba Local Government.

Nansel (The state Police Public Relations Officer), in a press release, confirmed the abduction.

According to the statement, the gunmen stormed into Gye-Wado’s residence and took him away.

The abductors later released him.

Nansel confirmed Gye-Wado’s release in a chat with The ICIR on Monday, April 10.