Gunmen abduct former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State

YET to be identified gunmen have abducted the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Onje Gye-Wado.

The Police said Gye-Wado, a professor, was whisked away on Friday morning when gunmen broke into his residence in Gwagi village.

The state Police Public Relations officer, Ramhan Nansel, in a press release, confirmed the abduction early on Friday, April 7.

According to the statement, the gunmen stormed into Gye-Wado’s home in Gwagi village, Wamba Local Government Area, and took him away.

A police tactical squad and other security officers have commenced a search to rescue the victim.

“The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Maiyaki Baba, has reassured the general Public, especially the family of Prof Onje Gye-wado, that an effort is ongoing to rescue the victim who was abducted by yet to be Identified hoodlums in the early hours of Friday, as Police tactical operatives have intensified search and rescue operation.

“Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30 a.m., unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival,” the Police stated.

The Police Command disclosed that in addition to the ongoing search to free the hostage in good health and apprehend perpetrators of the act, the Commissioner of Police further mobilised and deployed reinforcement consisting of Police tactical teams, military, vigilantes, and local hunters.

The Police urged anyone with information to call the following numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680, and 08104441179.

Gye-wado served one term as deputy governor of Nasarawa State during Abdullahi Adamu’s administration.

In January, the Nasarawa State Police command rescued two pupils abducted from the Local Education Authority (LEA) primary school, Alwaza, in Doma Local Government Area (LGA).

The pupils were abducted along with four others by gunmen riding on motorcycles.