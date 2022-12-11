19.1 C
Abuja

Viral video does not show APC national chairman being stripped naked in Nasarawa

Factcheck
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
A screenshot from the video.
A viral video showing a man being assaulted has surfaced online with a claim that it shows the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, being beaten and stripped naked by a crowd in Nasarawa state.

A Twitter user, @princeujay tweeted the video (archived here) with a caption thus:

“BREAKING NEWS. APC National Chairman stripped Naked and molested in Nasarawa State over multiple crises rocking the party in the state. Some of the members said they don’t want Bola Tinubu as presidential candidate.

The tweet has generated over 800 retweets, about 1,200 likes and more than 55,000 views as of Saturday noon on December 10, 2022.

Another Twitter user, @RealOlaudah posted the video with a similar caption that reads:

“BREAKING NEWS. APC National Chairman stripped Naked in Nasarawa State over multiple crises rocking the party in the state. Some of the members said they don’t want Bola Tinubu as presidential candidate.”

The tweet has generated over 500 retweets, more than 700 likes and over 50,000 views as of Saturday, 10th of December, 2022.

Another Twitter user, @IsokoTolopia tweeted the video with another caption thus:

APC National Chairman stripped naked in Nassarawa. ‘One day the bucket a go fall out!. ‘I Shot the Sheriff’, Bob Marley. #DreadOnDread(sic).”

The video has garnered over 70 retweets and more than 1,000 views as of Saturday, 10th of December, 2022.

Also, the video has been tweeted and retweeted with a similar caption by several Twitter users as seen here.

The video has also gone viral on Facebook.

A Facebook user, Umar M. Goshe posted the video with a caption thus:

“Wahala don Come. APC National Chairman stripped Necked in his State of home town, the Good  people of Nasarawa and North rejected this evil Government.”

 

THE CLAIM

Video shows the national chairman of All Progressives Congress stripped naked by a crowd in Nasarawa state.

Screenshot of one of the Twitter posts with the viral video.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

Results from a frame-by-frame analysis of the video using InVid, a video verification tool, show that the face in the video does not match that of Abdullahi Adamu.

Further checks identified the man in the footage as an APC chieftain in Nasarawa state, Abubakar Abu Giza, as reported by Vanguard and The Sun newspapers.

According to the media reports, the APC chieftain was stripped naked, molested and humiliated by youth suspected to be supporters of APC in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, on Thursday, 8th of December, 2022.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Adamu, through his Special Assistant on New Media, Nata’ala Mohammed, has debunked the viral video, the PM News and Vanguard reported on Saturday.

“It was the mere imagination of mischievous people who are unfamiliar with the physical looks of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

“This unfortunate misplacement of the true physical look of the person of Adamu, is not in anyway to be linked to him,” the media reports quoted Mohammed as saying in a telephone interview.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the viral video shows the APC National chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, being stripped naked in Nasarawa state is FALSE; as the footage showed the face of one APC chieftain, Abubakar Abu Giza.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

