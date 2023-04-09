Police arrest another Kuje Prison escapee in Nasarawa

THE Nasarawa State Police Command has announced the arrest of a Kuje Prison escapee, Salisu Buhari.

The State Police Spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, who announced the arrest in a statement on Sunday, April 9, said Buhari was apprehended on Thursday, April 6.

According to Nansel, Buhari was arrested along with one Zubairu Ali for motorcycle theft, but upon investigation, it was discovered that he was one of the escapees from the Kuje prison invasion.

The police disclosed that the duo was arrested in a sting operation by operatives attached to Nasarawa division.

The State Police Commissioner, Maiyaki Baba, has ordered the transfer of the case to the state criminal investigation department for further investigation.

Buhari is the latest Kuje Prison escapee to be arrested following the jail break that occurred when the prison was attacked by suspected terrorists in July 2022.

Several inmates, including suspected Boko Haram members, escaped during the incident.