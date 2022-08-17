27.1 C
Abuja

Kidnappers demand N100m to release Nasarawa commissioner

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Nasarawa state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Yakubu Lawal
GUNMEN who kidnapped Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Yakubu Lawal have demanded a ransom of N100 million before they can release him.

The commissioner was reportedly kidnapped by the gunmen who stormed his residence on Monday night and took him away to an unknown destination.

The incident occurred in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The younger brother of the victim, Tanimu Yakubu, who spoke to Vanguard Wednesday morning, said he was able to speak with one of the kidnappers through the victim’s phone line.

“The kidnappers called one of us at about 4:00 pm yesterday, Tuesday, and said the only way they would release the commissioner was when we pay the sum of N100 million as ransom,” Tanimu Yakubu said.

The incident reportedly caused a lot of panic in the Nasarawa Eggon area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the residence of the information commissioner around 8:45 pm, shooting into the air to scare residents before abducting the commissioner.

Nasarawa police spokesperson Nansel said the Command is making efforts to rescue the victim unhurt.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, reacted to the incident on Tuesday at the Government House, Lafia.

Condemning the spate of kidnappings in the area, the governor said it was wrong that some commissioners don’t have police protection.

“In a week, we now have three incidents. For that reason, we cannot fold our arms. We have to be able to take a stronger position. I urge you as members of the executive, especially top government functionaries, to do the best you can to be more cautious,” the governor said.

 

Bankole Abe
