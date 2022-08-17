Kidnappers demand N100m to release Nasarawa commissioner

GUNMEN who kidnapped Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Yakubu Lawal have demanded a ransom of N100 million before they can release him.

The commissioner was reportedly kidnapped by the gunmen who stormed his residence on Monday night and took him away to an unknown destination.

The incident occurred in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

Former Nasarawa governor accused of N15bn fraud to emerge APC national chairman

Sule wins Nasarawa APC governorship primary

Troops intercept 73 men travelling from Nasarawa to Imo with 47 motorcycles

- Advertisement -

Deposed Sanusi departs Nasarawa for Abuja with El-Rufia after court ordered his release

The younger brother of the victim, Tanimu Yakubu, who spoke to Vanguard Wednesday morning, said he was able to speak with one of the kidnappers through the victim’s phone line.

He also confirmed that the commissioner’s wife also spoke to her husband, and the kidnappers demanded N100 million ransom to release their victim.

“The kidnappers called one of us at about 4:00 pm yesterday, Tuesday, and said the only way they would release the commissioner was when we pay the sum of N100 million as ransom,” Tanimu Yakubu said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Nasarawa State Police Command, Rahman Nansel, confirmed the commissioner’s abduction in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly caused a lot of panic in the Nasarawa Eggon area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the residence of the information commissioner around 8:45 pm, shooting into the air to scare residents before abducting the commissioner.

Nasarawa police spokesperson Nansel said the Command is making efforts to rescue the victim unhurt.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, reacted to the incident on Tuesday at the Government House, Lafia.

- Advertisement -

Condemning the spate of kidnappings in the area, the governor said it was wrong that some commissioners don’t have police protection.

“I had no idea that some of our commissioners do not have police attached to them until today, and other commissioners have three or four policemen because of the situation they find themselves in. This is very wrong. We should seek police protection.

“In a week, we now have three incidents. For that reason, we cannot fold our arms. We have to be able to take a stronger position. I urge you as members of the executive, especially top government functionaries, to do the best you can to be more cautious,” the governor said.