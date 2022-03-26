Former Nasarawa governor accused of N15bn fraud to emerge APC national chairman

— 1 min read

All is now set for a former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, to emerge as the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the withdrawal of all co-contenders from the race.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, who was one of the aspirants, conveyed the withdrawal of his colleagues to the APC election sub-committee on Friday.

Akume said, “May I kindly refer to the appeal by Mr President for the chairmanship aspirants of our great party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position and forward letters of withdrawal from the underlisted aspirants.”

He listed the remaining five aspirants as former governors Tanko Al-Makura and Abdul’Aziz Yari, as well as Muhammed Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, and Muhammed Etsu.

Adamu, a serving member of the Senate representing Nasarawa West, is President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice for the job.

The ICIR had reported the withdrawal of Sani Musa and Al-Makura from the race.

Their withdrawals were confirmed to newsmen by their spokespersons today, Saturday, March 26, 2022 as party members congregated at the Eagles Square, Abuja, where the party is holding its national convention.

Adamu is accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of embezzling N15 billion when he served as Nasarawa State governor between 1999 and 2007.

He made the EFCC black book in March 2010 and his case ranked among the high profile corruption cases. His name also featured in the United States Department of Justice’s profile of top 16 nationally prominent political figures charged under Farida Waziri, a former EFCC Chairman, who replaced Nuhu Ribadu.

Adamu, however, filed a motion countering the charges on the grounds that since the funds alleged to be embezzled belonged to the state, the EFCC was out of line in its investigation. He also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But the judge of the Federal High Court in Lafia at the time, David Okorowa, ruled that Adamu would stand trial as he had a case to answer.

By 2013, the defendant had filed a suit at the Court of Appeal, challenging the decision of the lower court.

Adamu’s son, Mohammed, was also charged with an alleged fraud of N92 million.