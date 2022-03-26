Musa, Al-Makura, withdraw from APC chairmanship race, back Adamu

— 1 min read

MOHAMMED Sani Musa, one of the frontline aspirants for the national chairman office of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has withdrawn from the race.

Musa’s withdrawal was contained in a statement issued today, March 26, 2022, by his spokesman, Nasir Mohammed.

Muhammed said that Musa’s decision followed a meeting by all aspirants vying for the party’s chairmanship with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The statement announced Musa’s support for Abdullahi Adamu, who the president has anointed as the consensus candidate for the party.

Another aspirant that withdrew from the race and is supporting Adamu is Tanko Al-Makura.

Al-Makura’s withdrawal was conveyed today by his spokesperson, Danjuma Joseph.

Al-Makura had earlier vowed he would not withdraw from the race because of the speculation that President Buhari was endorsing Adamu for the position.

The APC reiterated on Friday that it preferred candidates contesting national working committee (NWC) positions to emerge through a consensus.