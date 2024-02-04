Bye-election: APC’s Fuad Laguda wins Surulere poll

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Fuad Laguda, as winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election for the House of Representatives.

While announcing the winner on Saturday, February 3, the returning officer for the election, Simeon Adebayo, a professor, stated that the APC candidate scored a total of 11, 203 votes.

The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Jerry Afemikhe, came second having secured 278 total votes.

Laguda, who was a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the Surulere Local Government became the party’s flag bearer after the resignation of Femi Gbajabiamila from the House of Representatives.

Gbajajbiamila, who won election to represent the constituency six times, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The ICIR reported that 12 candidates representing various political parties vied for the Surulere Federal Constituency I seat.