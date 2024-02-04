Bye-election: APC’s Fuad Laguda wins Surulere poll

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Elections
File photo of the winner of Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election, Fuad Laguda
File photo of the winner of Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election, Fuad Laguda
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Fuad Laguda, as winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election for the House of Representatives.

While announcing the winner on Saturday, February 3, the returning officer for the  election, Simeon Adebayo, a professor, stated that the APC candidate scored a total of 11, 203 votes.

Read Also:

Kayode-Laguda wins APC primary for Surulere by-election, may replace Gbajabiamila


    The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Jerry Afemikhe, came second having secured 278 total votes.

    Laguda, who was a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the Surulere Local Government became the party’s flag bearer after the resignation of Femi Gbajabiamila from the House of Representatives. 

    Gbajajbiamila, who won election to represent the constituency six times, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff on Friday, June 2, 2023.

    The ICIR reported that 12 candidates representing various political parties vied for the Surulere Federal Constituency I seat.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    PPDC

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.