Abdullahi Adamu is APC’s consensus chairman – Sule

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Harrison Edeh
Abdullahi Adamu/ Photo Credit: Premium Times
1min read

NASARAWA State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, says stakeholders in the All Progressive Congress (APC) have reached a consensus to choose Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s substantive chairman.

Sule made this known on Friday during his appearance on Channel Television Politics Today.

While speaking on the legality of the decision, the governor said the Constitution provides for party executives to emerge through a consensus arrangement.

“Consensus is one of the requirements. it is provided in our Constitution, and it is not against the Electoral Act,” he said.

Congress to elect new leadership for the APC holds today, March 26, in Abuja.

If elected, Adamu, a former chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP), would be the third substantive chairman of the APC since its formation in 2014.

Adams Oshiomhole was the second substantive chairman of the party. He emerged following a voice vote by delegates at the party national convention of the party on June 23, 2018.

But Oshiomhole was suspended from the APC on November 12, 2019 after 18 local government chairmen of the party in his native state of Edo passed a vote of no confidence on him.

He was accused of attempting to disintegrate the party in Edo State. But a faction of the party loyal to him declared his suspension null and void and then suspended Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state, who they said orchestrated Oshiomhole’s suspension.

On January 15, 2020, Edo APC reaffirmed the suspension of Oshiomhole, saying he had no legal right to continue to function as the APC National Chairman by the virtue of the suspension.

On March 4, 2020, a High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole from office of the National Chairman of the APC.

The court declared that Oshiomhole, having been suspended from the party, was no longer its member and could not possibly continue to discharge his official responsibilities as national chairman.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was appointed as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) by the party’s National Executive Council in 2020.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

