37.1 C
Abuja

Troops discover wreckage of missing Alpha Jet aircraft in Borno one year after

THE Nigerian Army says it has located the wreckage of a crashed Alpha Jet aircraft in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

Conflict and SecurityDefence
Bankole Abe
Scene of the Alpha Jet wreckages. PHOTO CREDITS: Nigerian Army.
Scene of the Alpha Jet wreckages in Sambisa Forest, Borno State. PHOTO CREDITS: Nigerian Army.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Nigerian Army says it has located the wreckage of a crashed Alpha Jet aircraft in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The Army disclosed this in a statement via its Twitter and Facebook pages.

It said troops of Operation Desert Sanity uncovered the wreckage of the crashed Alpha Jet aircraft during a patrol of Sambisa forest, a hotbed of terrorist activities.

It added that the aircraft (NAF 475) had gone off the radar with two crew members on it on March 31, 2021.

“Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on a clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on March 31 2021. Further exploitation ongoing,” the statement read.

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Army has been battling terrorism, banditry and kidnapping among other criminalities, especially in Nigeria’s Northeast and Northwest geo-political zones for over a decade.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

APC national convention: Buhari keeps governors, delegates, others waiting at Eagle Square

KEY items in the programme of events for the national convention of the All...
News

I love Buhari because he’s strict like my father – Femi Adesina

FEMI Adesina, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has...
Political Parties

APC national convention: Pickpockets on rampage as delegates, others force their way into Eagle Square

PICKPOCKETS are operating freely at the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress...
Political Parties

APC adopting consensus candidates illegal – Ajulo

A former National Secretary of the Labour Party, Kayode Ajulo, has warned the leadership...
Politics and Governance

Musa, Al-Makura, withdraw from APC chairmanship race, back Adamu

MOHAMMED Sani Musa, one of the frontline aspirants for the national chairman office of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

How Amnesty International turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Nigeria, bullies staff 

APC national convention: Security beefed up at Eagle Square as Buhari pushes to impose...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

PDP cautions INEC against attending, monitoring ‘illegal’ APC national convention

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAPC national convention: Buhari keeps governors, delegates, others waiting at Eagle Square

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.