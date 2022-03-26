Troops discover wreckage of missing Alpha Jet aircraft in Borno one year after

— 1 min read

THE Nigerian Army says it has located the wreckage of a crashed Alpha Jet aircraft in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The Army disclosed this in a statement via its Twitter and Facebook pages.

BREAKING: Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/w0WmQRiyOD — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) March 26, 2022

It said troops of Operation Desert Sanity uncovered the wreckage of the crashed Alpha Jet aircraft during a patrol of Sambisa forest, a hotbed of terrorist activities.

It added that the aircraft (NAF 475) had gone off the radar with two crew members on it on March 31, 2021.

The Nigerian Army has been battling terrorism, banditry and kidnapping among other criminalities, especially in Nigeria’s Northeast and Northwest geo-political zones for over a decade.