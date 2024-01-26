Private jet overshoots runway in Ibadan, 10 escape death

A private jet conveying ten persons overshot the runway at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Friday, January 26.

The jet skidded into the nearby bush during an attempt to land at the airport.

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Carol Adekotujo, confirmed the incident, saying there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” she said.

Firefighters and other rescue operatives from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were at the scene to avert possible disaster, and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed that a team had been sent to the site for investigations.

On November 3, less than three months ago, an aircraft conveying the Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu crash-landed while descending at the Ibadan airport.

No fatalities were recorded as a result, and a preliminary report by the Federal Government indicted Flints Aero in the incident.

The report stated that Flints Aero violated its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by conducting a commercial trip, as the aircraft was not meant to be used to convey passengers.

In August, the NSIB commenced an investigation into an aircraft crash in Lagos State during a test flight.

Two passengers aboard the aircraft during the crash had sustained injuries, though there had been no fatalities at the time of the incident.