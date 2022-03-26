37.1 C
Abuja

APC national convention: Buhari keeps governors, delegates, others waiting at Eagle Square

KEY items in the programme of events for the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have not commenced as President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to arrive at the Eagle Square, Abuja venue of the event.

IHUOMA Chiedozie
Buhari
1min read

UPDATE: President Muhamadu Buhari has arrived at the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

He arrived after 8 pm.

According to the programme of events, Buhari was scheduled to arrive at 3:15 pm before the event proper commences with the rendition of the national anthem by 3:30 pm.

But, as of the time of filing this report, by 6:35 pm, Buhari is yet to arrive at the venue.

However, governors, party officials, delegates, observers and others are seated at the venue, waiting for the President’s arrival.

Going by the programme of events, opening prayers were supposed to be said by 3:35 pm, followed by goodwill messages by the Youth Wing, Women Wing, People Living with Disability (PLwD) and Diaspora Wing from 3:40 pm to 4:50 pm.

Remarks by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and representatives of governors’ from each of the six geo-political zones was scheduled for 4:50 pm to 5:20 pm.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives was scheduled to make remarks from 5:25 pm to 5:30 pm, followed by the Senate President, from 5:30 pm to 5:35 pm.

Remarks by the Vice-President was scheduled for 5:35 pm to 5:40 pm.

Buhari was slated to make his special remarks from 5:40 pm to 5:55 pm.

The welcome address by National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Chairman and presentation of motions was fixed for 5:55 pm to 6:10 pm.

The motions to be presented include a motion for approval of the party’s constitution as amended and a motion for the ratification of all activities carried out by CECPC.

Remarks by the Chairman of the Election Committee was supposed to take place from 6:10 pm to 6:20 pm.

Subsequent items on the programme of events, for which no exact time was allocated, include elections into zonal and national offices of the APC, counting and collation of votes, declaration of results/swearing-in of the newly elected executives and acceptance speech by the newly elected national chairman of the APC.

Other items on the programme of events are motion for the closing of the 2022 Extraordinary National Convention, closing remarks by the National Secretary, closing prayers and, finally, the formal conclusion of the convention with a rendition of the national anthem.

Author Page
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

