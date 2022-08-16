26.1 C
Abuja

Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa State information commissioner

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Nasarawa state on the Nigerian Map
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NASARAWA State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Yakubu Lawal Addah has been abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The commissioner was reportedly kidnapped by the gunmen who stormed his residence on Monday night and took him away to an unknown destination.

The incident occurred in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

Insecurity: Nasarawa govt orders closure of schools

Former Nasarawa governor accused of N15bn fraud to emerge APC national chairman

Troops discover terrorists’ hideout, bomb making factory in Nasarawa

- Advertisement -

Deposed Sanusi departs Nasarawa for Abuja with El-Rufia after court ordered his release

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Nasarawa State Police Command Rahman Nansel confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

“On 15/8/2022 at about 8:45 pm, the attention of policemen on routine patrol was drawn to the sound of sporadic gunshots in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

“Consequently, police operatives attached to the Nasarawa Eggon Division raced to the scene while the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, immediately reinforced the men with a combined detachment of the Police Mobile Force, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, military personnel, vigilante as well as local hunters.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered those unknown gunmen, while shooting sporadically, invaded the residence of one Hon. Yakubu Lawal Addah and forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination,” the statement said.

The statement added that the combined team, led by Area Commander, Akwanga Area Command Halliru Aliyu has embarked on a search and rescue operation in a bid to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The Nasarawa State Police Command further called on anyone with useful information that will assist in rescuing the victim or arrest of the suspects to reach out to the Command via the following numbers: 08035951018, 08033806409, 08037461715 and 08036157659

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

SWOFON bemoans lack of access to farmlands for female farmers

THE Small Scale Women Farmers Organization of Nigeria (SWOFON) has identified lack of access...
Media News

Stigler Center hosts journalists in residence program

THE Stigler Center for the Study of the Economy and the State at the...
Conflict and Security

Okada ban: Zamfara govt orders shoot at sight on violators

THE Zamfara State government has banned the riding of motorcycles, popularly known as okada,...
Investigations

Multi-billion naira spent on Akwa Ibom International Worship Centre will empower 3000 Akwa Ibomites with N4.2m business capital each

By Ekemini Simon Aniefiok Effiong, a father of four, wakes up every 4:30am to prepare...
News Analysis

Nigeria’s next president faces a collapsing security situation: five things s/he can do

By Al Chukwuma Okoli, Federal University Lafia Election season in Nigeria is an interesting time....
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleStigler Center hosts journalists in residence program
Next articleSWOFON bemoans lack of access to farmlands for female farmers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.