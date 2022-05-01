Bestiality: Police launch manhunt for lady in viral video

— 1 min read

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched a manhunt for a lady who claimed she had sex with a dog for monetary rewards.

The lady, whose name was identified as Veegodess, admitted in a viral TikTok that she had sex with a dog for N1.7 million.

She, however, posted two more videos in which she debunked her earlier claim and asked for forgiveness.

According to her, she was just catching “cruise” with her former video.

She also asked Nigerians to beg her boyfriend who broke up with her because of her claims.

But in a statement on Saturday, the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said posting bestiality videos online wouldn’t be tolerated.

Adejobi also vowed that the police would apprehend the lady in the viral video.

“I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in unnatural offences (including bestiality) and post same online.