Troops discover terrorists’ hideout, bomb making factory in Nasarawa

THE Nigerian military says its troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have discovered hideouts of Darul Salam terrorists group, in Nasarawa State.

John Enenche, a Major General and Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement.

Enenche said that not less than 410 members of the terrorists which include women and children surrendered to the troops and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on 25 August.

He further stated that troops while on a clearance patrol in the same Local Government busted and discovered the logistics camp of the terrorists revealing that items for bomb making, arms and ammunitions were recovered.

According to him, the exercise was following actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the area.

“Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE while on a robust clearance patrol around Uttu, on 26 August 2020 stormed a Darul Salam terrorists bomb-making factory following actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the general area,” Enenche said.

“In the course of the operation, troops recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials at the location including 2 scales, 6 rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gunpowder, 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, 2 Improvised Explosive Devices,13 Improvised rocket bombs, amongst others.”

He stated further that the camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect.

The military commended the troops for display of professionalism and dexterity during the operations.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE for their professionalism and dexterity in achieving this notable feat and also urges them to sustain the tempo in the push to decisively curtail the activities of armed bandits and other criminals operating in the North-Central zone.”