Deposed Sanusi departs Nasarawa for Abuja with El-Rufia after court ordered his release

FORMER emir of Kano, Mohammad Sanusi II has departed Awe town in Nasarawa State with Nasir El- Rufai, Kaduna State Governor for Abuja after a court order mandating the police and State Security Services to release him.

A picture of him and El-Rufai sitting in a car leaving the town was shared on Twitter by the Kaduna State Governor on his official Twitter handle.

Malam Nasir @elrufai and HH Muhammadu Sanusi II are Abuja bound… pic.twitter.com/0MkbjvCJWP — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 13, 2020

Since his dethronement as the Emir of Kano on Monday by Abdullahi Ganduje led administration over allegations of insubordination and disobedience to constituted authority, Sanusi has been held under guard in the town of Awe in what has been criticised as a breach of his freedom of movement and civil liberty

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered his release from confinement, granting the order in line with the pleas on the ex-parte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Lateef Fagbemi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

News of the departure of the ousted emir came shortly after he led the Jumat prayer at the palace of Emir of Awe.

Sanusi left with the Kaduna State Governor who has also awarded him two official appointments in the state shortly after his dethronement both as the Vice Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), and Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU).