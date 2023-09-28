Abducted Nasarawa Poly student regains freedom

A KIDNAPPED student of the Mustapha Isa Agwai Polytechnic in Nasarawa state, Taye Ajoke, has regained her freedom days after her abduction.

The student was abducted from her off-campus hostel on Monday night.

Reports say she was released after her parents paid her abductors N300,000 ransom.

The abducted student was released in Lafia on Thursday, September 28.

The President of the Students Union Government of the Polytechnic Ekom Peter Ayaka told PUNCH Newspaper that Ajoke’s kidnappers initially sought a N50 million ransom but lowered it to N500,000 once they realised her family and well-wishers could not afford it.

According to Ayaka, after the parents of Ajoke had made numerous requests to her abductors, the kidnappers lowered the ransom to N300,000.

The ICIR reported on Wednesday, September 27, that the Nasarawa State Police Command launched a search for Ajoke’s abductors.

The Command said the investigation into the abduction of the female student, identified as Jumoke, would be detailed.

On Monday night, armed men attacked Ombi One, a student housing complex about two kilometres from the school, and whisked the student away to an unidentified location.

The kidnappers reportedly abducted the student after shooting others during an hour-long gun rampage.

In addition to the abducted student, two other students and an admission seeker were hurt in the incident.

In a chat with The ICIR on Wednesday, September 27, the Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ramhan Nansel said upon receipt of the report, police officers were immediately drafted to the scene and on arrival, it was discovered that three people were injured.

He added that the Police were on the kidnappers’ trail.

However, attempts to confirm the release of the student from the Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ramhan Nansel were unsuccessful as he did not answer his call or respond to messages sent to his phone.