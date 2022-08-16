Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa commissioner

NASARAWA State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Yakubu Lawal Addah has been abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The commissioner was reportedly kidnapped by the gunmen who stormed his residence on Monday night and took him away to an unknown destination.

The incident occurred in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Nasarawa State Police Command Rahman Nansel confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

“On 15/8/2022 at about 8:45 pm, the attention of policemen on routine patrol was drawn to the sound of sporadic gunshots in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

“Consequently, police operatives attached to the Nasarawa Eggon Division raced to the scene while the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, immediately reinforced the men with a combined detachment of the Police Mobile Force, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, military personnel, vigilante as well as local hunters.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered those unknown gunmen, while shooting sporadically, invaded the residence of one Hon. Yakubu Lawal Addah and forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination,” the statement said.

The statement added that the combined team, led by Area Commander, Akwanga Area Command Halliru Aliyu has embarked on a search and rescue operation in a bid to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The Nasarawa State Police Command further called on anyone with useful information that will assist in rescuing the victim or arrest of the suspects to reach out to the Command via the following numbers: 08035951018, 08033806409, 08037461715 and 08036157659