22 C
Abuja

Five arrested over attack on Osun first lady

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Kafayat Oyetola, Osun First Lady
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FIVE people have been arrested by the Osun State Police Command following an attack on the convoy of the governor’s wife, Kafayat Oyetola.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Yemisi Opalola disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement disclosed that, according to Dauda Ismail, Chief Security Officer of the governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, a truck blocked the First Lady’s convoy and the driver sustained injuries on his forehead.

The statement did not explain how the driver sustained the injury.

“He stated that one Omolola Opeyemi ‘M’ of Ijebu Ode, a driver of one truck without reg number blocked the movement of the First Lady, as a result of the traffic blockage.

“The driver was wounded on his forehead while some hoodlums took advantage of that and started stoning vehicles in the convoy that got one DSS personnel wounded. However, five suspects were arrested at the scene,” the statement said.

Oyetola’s convoy was attacked at Owode, Ede Market highway on Friday evening.

- Advertisement -

Condemning the attack, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) described it as barbaric and alleged that political thugs of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were the perpetrators.

However, in a statement released by its spokesman Oladele Olawabamiji on Saturday, the PDP said Oyetola’s wife was attempting to cover up an assault on the truck driver by her escort.

According to the PDP, the First Lady’s escort had beaten up the truck driver whose vehicle developed a fault in the middle of the road, resulting in the attack by members of the public on her convoy.

“That was the point the First Lady’s convoy arrived the scene and instead of helping to clear the traffic hold up , the security operatives around the First Lady pounced on the truck driver, beating him to a state of stupor.

“Realising the outcome of their criminal misadventure, the operatives rushed the driver to the hospital after the former had slumped. It was at this point that people around the market angrily reacted, pelting the convoy with stones and others,” the PDP said in the statement.

The PDP also urged the First Lady to apologise for the assault on the truck driver.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Jang urges Atiku to mend fences with Wike

FORMER governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jonah, has urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential...
Education

SSANU, NASU suspend strike, ASUU adamant

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of...
News

Police warn of serial killer in Ogun

THE Ogun State Police Command has warned of a serial killer who is at...
Political Parties

2023: APC group group attacks Atiku, Obi

A GROUP, the Progressive Ambassadors for APC Project, has attacked presidential candidate of the...
Political Parties

Muslim-Muslim ticket: APC youths protest, demand Shettima’s replacement

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) youths from the North-Central on Friday staged a protest against...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Jang urges Atiku to mend fences with Wike

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.