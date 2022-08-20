Police warn of serial killer in Ogun

THE Ogun State Police Command has warned of a serial killer who is at large around the Remo North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

A statement released by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the serial killer operates by disguising as a commercial motorcyclist.

“The modus operandi of the serial killer is to pretend as a commercial motorcyclist popularly known as ‘okada’ and pick his targeted victims as passengers. Such victims who are mainly women will be taken to an isolated area, raped and brutally murdered in cold blood,” the statement said.

The police spokesperson urged members of the public to be on their guards when boarding commercial motorcycles.

“While the Command is doing everything possible to apprehend the hoodlum, it is necessary to alert the public to be on guard and be wary of any okada man with whom they want to embark on a journey, most especially at night.”

The statement is coming shortly after the abduction and murder of a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) Happiness Odeh.

Odeh, who had just contested and won the school’s beauty contest, was raped and killed by her abductor.

Her body was found in a bush along the road some days later.