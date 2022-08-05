22.1 C
Abuja

Ex-police boss Balogun dies at 75

Joseph OLAOLUWA
former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun
A former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun
A FORMER Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun, is dead.

According to family sources, he died on Thursday at the age of 75.

The details of his passing were, however, withheld.

Balogun was born on August 8, 1947, at Ila-Orangun, Osun State, and was named the 21st Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002.

He was a member of cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Course 3, working in various police commands throughout the federation. Notable among them was his appointment as Commissioner of Police in Rivers and Abia states.

The ex-police boss later became the Assistant Inspector-General of Police A.I.G Zone One, Kano, from where he was named the 21st IGP of Police on March 6, 2002.

On April 4, 2005, Balogun was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja for stealing and laundering of over $100 million in his three years as IGP from the police treasury.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought 70 charges against him.

But he made a plea bargain with the court in exchange for returning much of the property and money. He was sentenced to six months in jail.

He was released on February 9, 2006 after serving his sentence, part of it at the National Hospital, Abuja.

