Akwa Ibom, Cross River get new resident electoral commissioners

Sinafi Omanga
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed Cyril Omorogbe and Alalibo Sinikiem as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for Akwa Ibom and Cross River states respectively.

Festus Okoye, national commissioner and chairman of the Commission’s Information and Voter Education Committee disclosed this in a press statement on Tuesday.

Before the new posting, Omorogbe was REC for Cross River State, while Sinikiem was REC for Edo State.

The statement said the appointment of the two officers is with immediate effect and the handing over is to be concluded on or before August 26.

In the same vein, INEC announced the redeployment of eight directors.

The statement said, “The public may recall that on 24th March, 2022, the Commission redeployed 385 staff nationwide. On that occasion, the Commission announced that this will be a routine exercise which will continue from time to time.

“In line with the extant policy, the Commission hereby redeploys two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and eight directorate staff.”

The redeployed directors include Chidi Nwafor, Chima Duruaku, Jude Okwuanu, Usman Musa Wase, Salisu Garba, Waziri Zanna, Godwin Wada Edibo and Paul Omokore.

