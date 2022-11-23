33.6 C
Abuja

INEC set to release procedure for PVC collection

Theophilus Adedokun
File Photo: INEC chairman, Mahmud Yakubu
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will soon release the timeline and procedure for the collection of new permanent voters cards (PVCs) across the country.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Wednesday, November 23, at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (CSSR) in Abuja.

He said that the Commission has been able to deliver both sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials to its state offices across the Federation.

“On the collection of PVCs for fresh registrations in 2022 as well as applicants for the transfer to other polling units and the replacement of damaged or lost cards, we wish to assure Nigerians that the Commission will soon release the timelines and procedure (for collection),” Yakubu said.

“With the ongoing display of the register for claims and objections, the Commission considered it appropriate to conclude the process so that the card will not be in the hands of ineligible registrants who may attempt to use them during the election.

“We understand the anxiety of Nigerians to collect their PVCs and appeal for a little patience as we speedily conclude the necessary safeguards for a transparent process.”

The INEC chairman added that the high level of insecurity in the country is an issue of concern, noting that the challenge is compounded by attacks on campaigns, rallies, politicians and political parties.

“Although the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for political parties are clear, the Commission has found it necessary to remind political parties, candidates and their supporters on the provisions of the law and their responsibilities,” he emphasised.

Yakubu further stated that the guidelines for the conduct of electoral activities and political campaigns and rallies will be officially released on the Commission’s website and social media handles.

“Accordingly, tomorrow Thursday, 24th November, 2022, the Commission will release a summary highlighting the legal provisions governing the conduct of political rallies, processions and campaigns. This will be uploaded to our website and social media platforms.”

The INEC boss further disclosed that the Commission would publish regulations on campaign financing and election expenditure for the political parties and candidates.

He said, “Turning to campaign finance, the Commission is determined to tackle the matter frontally. Areas of violation include party and candidate expenditure beyond what is provided by the law and the diabolical practice of vote buying at polling units on election day.”

Most Read

