34 C
Abuja

10.2 million Nigerians enrol for fresh PVCs – INEC

NewsNational News
Lama Queen Godoz
INEC
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday revealed that the population of people who performed first-time signups for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) has risen to 10.2 million.

This was disclosed in INEC’s fourth-quarter report which was released in Abuja.

The report stated that 6.5 million people have finalised their enrollment.

READ ALSO:

INEC test runs BVAS in Ekiti ahead of governorship election

INEC colluded with APC to extend date for primaries – Ortom

2023: Court stops CBN, INEC from blocking Emefiele’s presidential bid

- Advertisement -

Ekiti guber poll: INEC moves to identify trouble spots

The electoral body declared that 2,928,447 people completed their registration online, while 3,615,798 registered physically.

An analysis of the enrollment according to gender indicated that males were 3,253,441, while 3,290,804 were females.

Meanwhile, persons with disabilities numbered 53,663 and 4,550,847 were young people.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said INEC received a total of 18,912,511 applications encompassing voter transfer, appeals for Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) replacement, and updates of voter information records.

NAN also reported that the appraisal of applications according to gender showed that the number of males was 9,947,320, while the females were 8,965,191.

In addition, persons with disabilities numbered 168,765.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

FIRS to enforce recovery of unremmitted tax from States, LGs through FAAC deductions

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said it would commence the process of enforcement...
Health and Environment

Monkeypox: Nigerian government directs ‘bushmeat’ sellers to stop business

THE Nigerian government has directed all 'bushmeat' sellers to suspend their business following reported...
National News

CJN’s sons win APC, PDP NASS tickets in Bauchi

TWO sons of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad have emerged...
News

2023: Coalition urges police to investigate cases of political violence 

THE Coalition of Democracy Monitors for Credible Elections (CDMCE) has called on the Nigeria...
Elections

2023: Tambuwal to run for Senate after stepping down for Atiku

THERE are indications that Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal will contest the Sokoto South...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMonkeypox: Nigerian government directs ‘bushmeat’ sellers to stop business
Next articleFIRS to enforce recovery of unremmitted tax from States, LGs through FAAC deductions

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.