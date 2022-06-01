10.2 million Nigerians enrol for fresh PVCs – INEC

— 1 min read

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday revealed that the population of people who performed first-time signups for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) has risen to 10.2 million.

This was disclosed in INEC’s fourth-quarter report which was released in Abuja.

The report stated that 6.5 million people have finalised their enrollment.

The electoral body declared that 2,928,447 people completed their registration online, while 3,615,798 registered physically.

An analysis of the enrollment according to gender indicated that males were 3,253,441, while 3,290,804 were females.

Meanwhile, persons with disabilities numbered 53,663 and 4,550,847 were young people.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said INEC received a total of 18,912,511 applications encompassing voter transfer, appeals for Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) replacement, and updates of voter information records.

NAN also reported that the appraisal of applications according to gender showed that the number of males was 9,947,320, while the females were 8,965,191.

In addition, persons with disabilities numbered 168,765.